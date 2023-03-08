Hyundai launches Alcazar SUV with turbo petrol engine. Check features and specifications

Hyundai has launched a new version of its Alcazar SUV, giving it a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, in place of the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. The company has priced the entry-level Prestige variant (7-seater) at ₹16.74 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Signature(O) variant (6-seater) comes for ₹20.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for Alcazar 1.5-litre turbo are already underway, and deliveries are likely to commence later this month.

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5-litre turbo: Features

(1.) The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generates maximum power of 160 hp and peak torque of 253 Nm. The ageing 2.0-litre naturally aspirated unit, on the other hand, produces maximum power and peak torque of 159 hp and 192 Nm, respectively.

(2.) According to Hyundai, the new powertrain option is Real Driving Emission (RDE) complaint, apart from being E20 (Ethanol) fuel ready. Gearbox options now include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), replacing the the 6-speed automatic torque convertor in the earlier powertrain.

(3.) In terms of safety features, the updated Alcazar comes equipped with six airbags (including side and curtain airbags) as standard across all its variants.

(4.) It also gets an integrated start-stop tech. Additionally, according to the Korean auto giant, this new version of the SUV delivers a fuel economy of 17.5 kpl and 18 kpl for manual gearbox and DCT options, respectively.

(5.) Besides Prestige and Signature (O), there are two other variants: Platinum (7-seater; ₹18.65 lakh) and Platinum (O) (6-seater; ₹19.96 lakh).

