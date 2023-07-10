Hyundai launches its smallest SUV Exter in India. Check price, features

Hyundai on Monday officially launched Exter, the smallest of all sports utility vehicles by the carmaker. It has a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh for the base variant and ₹9.31 lakh for the top variant. The automobile giant has showed its credentials as a dominant SUV player but its rivals have made attempts to consolidate their presence in the segment. The company's Creta is a formidable force but Exter could add a much-needed dose of fresh momentum, HT Auto reported.

Design

Hyundai Exter SUV is targeted at the younger car buyers' segment.(HT Auto)

Talking about Hyundai Exter's design, this SUV is targeted at the younger car buyers' segment. The face has H-shaped daytime running lamps, projector headlights and prominent grille. The car has diamond-cut alloy wheels and prominent side chadding. On the rear, Exter has H-shaped LED tail lights with a bold interconnecting bar, the HT Auto report added. The colour options are Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades. Exter SUV is available in other colours including Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White and Titan Grey.

Features and engine capabilities

The cabin features include sunroof, dashcam, digital driver and eight-inch infotainment screen. Talking about engine capabilities, Exter is powered by a E20 fuel-ready 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission unit as well as AMT. The buyers can also opt for company-fitted CNG variant.

It churns out 81.86 bhp power and 113.8 Nm of torque in both MT and AMT variants. In the CNG version, Exter's power is of 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. The mileage of petrol-only SUV is 19.4 MT and 19.2 kmpl (AMT). On the other hand, the CNG mileage of Exter is 27.1 kms per kilo.

