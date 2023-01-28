Hyundai releases sales data for December 2022. This car tops list
Last month, the Korean manufacturer sold as many as 38,831 units across various models, as compared to 32,312 in December 2021.
Hyundai has released its sales data for December 2022. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which cited the company's figures, the Creta SUV sold the maximum units for the Korean auto giant last month, selling more than 10,000 units, a rise of 34% from the same period in December 2021.
NIOS, Venue, i20 and Aura, in that order, were next on the list, with as many as 8,340, 8,285, 4,697, and 4,156 units sold last month. Venue, however, suffered a drop in sales, with over 35% more units sold in December 2021.
|Rank
|Model
|December 2022
|December 2021
|Difference
|Yearly rise
|1.
|Creta
|10,205
|7,609
|2,596
|34.12%
|2.
|NIOS
|8,340
|6,151
|2,189
|35.58%
|3.
|Venue
|8,285
|10,360
|-2,075
|-20.03%
|4.
|i20
|4,697
|3,150
|1,547
|49.11%
|5.
|Aura
|4,156
|1,715
|2,441
|142.33%
|6.
|Verna
|1,538
|982
|556
|56.62%
|7.
|Alcazar
|1,478
|1,002
|476
|47.50%
|8.
|Kona
|120
|10
|110
|1100%
|9.
|Tucson
|12
|35
|-23
|-65.71%
|10.
|Santro
|0
|1,298
|-1,298
|-100%
Hyundai Creta
The 5-seater SUV made its debut in 2015, and its second and current generation was introduced in 2020. It comes in five different models: E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O).
As per HT Auto, Creta has a price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹17.87 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) in Delhi.