Hyundai unveils 8th generation Sonata ahead of official debut: All you need to know

Hyundai has unveiled the eighth generation of its Sonata sedan, doing so ahead of debuting the model on March 30 at the Seoul Auto Show in South Korea. According to HT Auto, the looks of the eighth generation Sonata, a facelift, 'resemble Hyundai's new-design philosophy that is already seen in the company models, such as Kona electric SUV or Verna sedan launched in India.'

2023 Sonata: Design

As per HT Auto, the new Sonata comes with the signature LED daytime running light bar that stretches across the hood. The LED headlights, bumpers, fenders are all updated, while the grille now has the Parametric Jewel theme. All these updates make the vehicle more aerodynamic, as well as lower and sharper.

2023 Sonata: Features

Inside the cabin, the facelift features a new dashboard design, that offers a 12.3-inch twin touchscreen infotainment display. For an improved viewing angle for the driver, there is a curved screen. Other features include fully-extended air vents, a new central climate control panel, a new three-spoke steering wheel, and more.

2023 Sonata: Powertrain

The Korean manufacturer will launch the Sonata facelift in both its standard version, as well as hybrid variants. In the hybrid version, a 2.0-litre Smartstrem GDi HEV engine generates 152 PS of maximum power and 188 Nm of peak torque. Besides the hybrid version, on the car is also available with a 1.6-litre turbo engine with direct fuel injection system (T-GDI) and a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. Both engines are paired to an 8-speed conventional manual gearbox.

