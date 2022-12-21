Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyundai unveils India-bound Ioniq 5, bookings open

Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:43 AM IST

The EV is expected to be launched at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, in January.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric car (twitter.com/HyundaiIndia)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hyundai has unveiled its Ioniq 5 electric car in India, ahead of the EV's expected launch at the Auto Expo in New Delhi in January. The Korean auto giant has also opened bookings for the car, which follows Kona as the company's second all-electric product in India.

On Hyundai's official website, customers can book the model at a token amount of 1 lakh. In the EV segment, Ioniq 5 will go up against Kia's EV6 and Mercedes-Benz EQB.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5

Based on the in-house Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the electric car has a 72.6 kWh battery pack. According to Hyundai, the pack has a range of 631 km, and can generate maximum power and peak torque of 214 bhp and 350 Nm respectively. Additionally, the battery gets charged up to 80% in just 18 minutes, when charged with a 350 kW DC charger.

The model has a length of 4,635 mm, and breadth and height of 1,890 mm and 1,625 mm, respectively. It comes with features such as a dashboard with soft-touch material, 12.3-inch digital cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control etc. Meanwhile, for passenger safety, there are features such as 6 airbags, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) with anti-lock braking system (ABS), engine parking brake, four disc brakes etc.

