Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi
Hyundai Venue, i20, Exter and Grand i10 gets benefits up to 53,000

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India has revealed discounts reaching as high as ₹53,000 for the month of March on various models.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced discounts on its compact SUVs and hatchbacks. This includes models such as Grand i10 Nios, Exter, i20 and Venue. The South Korean automobile manufacturer is providing advantages amounting to 53,000. These advantages encompass various offers, including cash discounts, exchange incentives, and corporate benefits. The discounts will be available for the entire month of March, and an extra scrappage bonus can also be obtained in conjunction with this discount, provided a valid certificate is presented.

Hyundai Motor is providing discounts on various SUV models, including the Exter and Venue, as well as other vehicles, until March 31.
Hyundai Venue discounts

Hyundai Venue is currently being offered with a benefit of 45,000. The model is priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in seven different trim levels, featuring three engine options.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol variant offers 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission, whereas the turbo petrol engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and it is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission.

(Also read: India to play stellar role in achieving 20 lakh EV sales globally by 2030, says Hyundai CEO)

Hyundai Exter discounts

The Hyundai Exter is a well-regarded compact SUV that competes with similar models in the market, such as the Tata Punch. Currently, the Exter has received minimal incentives, totaling 35,000 based on its ex-showroom pricing. The vehicle is available at a price range of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, with options for either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Furthermore, the Exter offers a CNG variant that produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm, incorporating dual-cylinder CNG technology to enhance cargo capacity.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai is extending its promotional offers beyond the Venue, i20, and Exter to include the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback. This model represents the smallest offering from the manufacturer in India. The price range for the Grand i10 NIOS is between 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). During March, customers can avail themselves of benefits amounting to as much as 53,000 on the Grand i10 NIOS.

The Grand i10 NIOS is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Buyers can choose between two transmission options: a 5-speed manual or a smart auto AMT.

(Also read: Hyundai banks on India to achieve its global target of selling 2 million EVs by 2030)

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20, a premium hatchback available in India, is currently being offered with a discount of 50,000. The pricing for the Hyundai i20 ranges from 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) to 11.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

This model is particularly favored by the younger demographic and is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, which provides two transmission options. This engine generates a peak power of 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or an iVT.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
