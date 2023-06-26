Hyundai's Exter enters production before July 10 launch, first unit rolled out

Ahead of the July 10 launch of the Exter sub-compact SUV, the manufacturer, Hyundai, has revealed that the car has entered production, and the first unit has already been rolled out. The very-first Hyundai Exter (Image courtesy: Hyundai)

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Hyundai uploaded an image of the first Exter, showing off the model in what it said was the ‘standard Ranger-Khaki colour.’

“Hyundai has consistently strived to establish unparalleled manufacturing process, ensuring the delivery of products that embody excellence, and strive to bring sheer joy to our beloved customers. With Exter, we are venturing into a new segment that will further solidify HMIL's position as a comprehensive SUV manufacturer,” News 18 quoted Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), as saying.

In India, Exter units will be produced at the Korean auto giant's Chennai plant.

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

It will come powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) engine, with a CNG powertrain on offer too. While in petrol, the engine will generate 82 bhp power and 114 Nm peak torque, the outputs will reduce for CNG. The petrol unit will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or 5-speed AMT, while CNG will get only the manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter: Variants

There will be as many as five variants on offer: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and the top-spec SX(O) Connect. Bookings for the car are already underway at company dealerships, and at a token amount of ₹11,000.

Hyundai Exter: Safety

For passenger safety, it has been equipped with features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management, hill assist control, 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminders, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera, headlamp escort function, ISOFIX mounts, and burglar alarm.

Hyundai Exter: Rivals

Upon launch, Exter will have competitors such as Fronx (Maruti Suzuki), Ignis (Maruti Suzuki), Kiger (Renault), and Punch (Tata). Also, its prices will be revealed at the launch ceremony.

