Hyundai's new compact SUV spotted in India

Hyundai has begun road testing a brand-new compact SUV in India, offering the first glimpse of an upcoming model that is expected to strengthen the company’s SUV portfolio. The heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spotted on public roads, indicating that development is well underway ahead of its eventual debut. Hyundai's new compact SUV will have a long wheelbase and a split headlamp design. (X / @mrjain)

Despite the camouflage, the SUV’s overall silhouette is clearly visible. It features a boxy and upright stance, flared wheel arches, and thick body cladding, giving it a rugged and purposeful appearance. The test vehicle was seen riding on dual-tone alloy wheels, while roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and a rear spoiler further highlight its SUV credentials.

The higher variants will be equipped with alloy wheels, and there will be Ioniq 5-inspired lighting elements at the rear.(X / @mrjain)

At the rear, the prototype appears to have a distinctive LED tail-lamp design with a pixel-style lighting signature. This is something that we have seen on the Ioniq 5. The bumper looks chunky and incorporates vertical reflectors, reinforcing the vehicle’s tough design theme. Large ORVMs are also visible and could house cameras for a 360-degree view system.

Interior details remain largely under wraps, but glimpses through the glass suggest the presence of a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Being a Hyundai, the SUV is also expected to offer a strong focus on technology, including advanced connectivity features and modern driver assistance systems.

Hyundai has previously confirmed that multiple new SUVs are planned for the Indian market, and this compact SUV is likely part of that strategy. It is expected to be positioned below the Creta and could be developed specifically for India, with an emphasis on high localisation. While powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, petrol and electric options are both expected to be under consideration.

An official launch timeline has not been announced yet, but the frequency of test sightings suggests that the SUV could make its debut sometime in 2027 or by the end of 2026. More details regarding specifications, features, and positioning are expected to surface as testing continues.