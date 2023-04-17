Hyundai's upcoming SUV for India to be called ‘EXTER’

Hyundai's next SUV to be launched in India will be called ‘EXTER,’ the company announced, with the car, a micro SUV, expected to take on Tata Punch in that segment.

EXTER is 'coming soon to take you places,' said Hyundai (Image courtesy: Hyundai)

According to Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, EXTER ‘exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers and empowers them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust.'

Here is what we know about Hyundai's EXTER SUV:

(1.) The Korean auto giant says the all-new SUV ‘symbolises outdoor, travel and leisure’, and ‘draws inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside.’

(2.) In Hyundai's lineup, EXTER is the eighth model with an SUV body style. “We are confident that this new member to our family will provide further filip to our growth in SUV sales,” said Garg.

(3.) It is expected to be a petrol-only offering, and fill in the void left by Santro in the small car lineup in India. In terms of transmission choices, meanwhile, both manual and automatic options could be there.

(4.) While more details will be revealed in the days to come, the car is likely to be feature-loaded, as all Hyundai cars are conencted with tech, a large infotainment screen, LED lighting, and more,

(5.) As per HT Auto, EXTER will be launched ‘in a few weeks from now.’ Its starting prices could be around the ₹5 lakh mark.

