I have a 15-year-old BS3 petrol car in Delhi. Should I scrap it or convert it into an EV?

If you own a 15-year-old BS3 petrol car in Delhi, you are no longer deciding based on preference or convenience. The law has already narrowed your choices. As per directions issued by the National Green Tribunal, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years are not permitted to operate on Delhi roads. While the Supreme Court of India briefly paused enforcement in the past, the protection now applies only to vehicles that meet BS4 emission norms or higher. A 15-year-old BS3 petrol car does not qualify. Scrap an old BS3 vehicle or convert it into an EV? (AI-generated representative image)

This leaves you with only two legal options: scrap the vehicle or convert it into an electric vehicle. Each route has very different financial, practical, and long-term implications.

Option One: Scrapping the Vehicle

Scrapping is the more straightforward option. Under Delhi’s vehicle scrappage policy, petrol vehicles older than 15 years are classified as end-of-life vehicles and must be dismantled at authorised vehicle scrapping facilities. The process involves submitting the vehicle for inspection, after which it is dismantled and recycled in an environmentally responsible manner. Once this is completed, the owner receives a Certificate of Destruction. This certificate is crucial, as it formally deregisters the vehicle and allows you to claim applicable incentives.

The financial return from scrapping comes in multiple forms. First is the scrap value itself, which depends on the vehicle’s weight and recoverable materials such as steel, aluminium, and copper. In addition, the Delhi government offers a road tax rebate when you purchase a new vehicle after scrapping, up to 25 per cent for private vehicles and 15 per cent for commercial ones. Registration fees for the new vehicle are fully waived, and there are added benefits if you choose an electric vehicle. While scrapping means permanently giving up your old car, it clears all legal hurdles and simplifies future ownership decisions.

Option Two: Converting the Car Into an Electric Vehicle

The second option is electric vehicle retrofitting, commonly referred to as EV conversion. This involves removing the petrol engine, fuel system, and exhaust, and replacing them with an electric motor, battery pack, controller, and associated electronics. Once converted, the vehicle can be re-registered as an electric car, provided the retrofit kit is approved by a designated testing agency under CMVR rules.

In theory, this allows you to continue using the same car legally in Delhi with zero tailpipe emissions. In practice, EV conversion is neither cheap nor simple. Conversion costs in India typically range between ₹3 lakh and ₹6 lakh, and can go higher depending on battery size, range expectations, and component quality. Insurance reassessment, RC endorsement delays, and limited service support are also common challenges.

Incentives and Policy Support for EV Conversion

Delhi’s upcoming EV Policy 2.0 is expected to include a subsidy of around ₹50,000 for EV conversions, initially capped to a limited number of vehicles. While helpful, this incentive only offsets a small portion of the total conversion cost.

Comparing the Two Choices in the Real World

When comparing the two options, EV conversion makes sense only in specific cases. It can be viable if you are emotionally attached to the car, the vehicle is structurally sound, and you are comfortable spending several lakhs without the safety net of a manufacturer warranty. Running costs will be lower than a petrol car, but battery replacement in the future remains a significant expense.

Scrapping, on the other hand, is financially cleaner and future-proof. It allows you to reset ownership, take advantage of policy incentives, and move into a newer vehicle, especially an EV, with better range, safety features, warranty coverage, and resale value.

What Makes Sense for Most Owners

The final verdict, based on current rules and real-world costs, is that scrapping is the more practical and economically sensible choice for most owners of 15-year-old BS3 petrol cars in Delhi-NCR. EV conversion remains a niche solution, best suited for a small group of owners willing to accept higher costs and complexity in exchange for keeping their old car alive.