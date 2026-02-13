I rode the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 for a 100 km daily commute. Here's the real-world mileage it delivered

Living with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 goes beyond spec sheets and claimed figures. Designed as a city-friendly roadster with a touch of classic character, the Hunter 350 promises a balance of performance, comfort and efficiency. But how does it fare when used every day, across traffic, open roads and varying riding conditions? After spending extended time with the motorcycle, here is a closer look at the real-world mileage it delivers and what riders can realistically expect from it. The Hunter 350 shares its engines with 350 cc bikes that the brand sells. However, it has been retuned. Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Check Offers

I mostly used the Hunter 350 for my office commute, which is almost 50 km one way. The commute includes heavy traffic and a stint on the highway as well. We tested the fuel efficiency using the tank-to-tank method. With my riding style, the Hunter 350 managed to deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 29.80 kmpl.

Now, it is important to note that I've been riding the Hunter 350 in heavy traffic and enthusiastically. So, the throttle was wide open for most of the time or the bike was just stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic at barely crawling speeds.

For you, the fuel efficiency can be higher or lower, depending on how heavy your hand is on the throttle is and what your riding style is. Also, if you ride continuously on the highway, I am pretty sure that you will be able to extract a better fuel efficiency figure.

Should you buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350? The Hunter 350 is the most suitable Royal Enfield if you are young and a new rider. It has a very strong low-end that helps while riding in the city. The 350 cc J-series engine is very smooth, and it is complemented by a 5-speed slick gearbox that now comes with a slipper clutch, which the Hunter 350 needed desperately. Complementing this combo is that raspy exhaust note that pops occasionally as well.

The suspension is also now sorted and can take on the bad roads of our country. The riding triangle on the Hunter 350 is not very aggressive. The handlebars fall within the reach of the hands easily, and the footpegs are just slightly rear-set. The seat is also quite comfortable. However, if you plan to commute with a pillion, then you might want to look at a Bullet or a Classic because the Hunter 350 is a very compact motorcycle.