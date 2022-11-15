IAF inducts 12 Nexon EVs in consonance with govt’s green mobility initiative

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday inducted a fleet of 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles (EVs), reaffirming its commitment to the National Objective of environment-friendly mobility. Air chief marshal VR Chaudhari flagged the first batch of the 12 Nexons at the IAF's headquarters in Vayu Bhawan, New Delhi.

“In consonance with the Government's initiative towards 'green mobility', Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the IAF's first batch of Electric Vehicles EV today. IAF reaffirms its commitment to the National Objective of environment-friendly mobility,” the IAF tweeted.

The IAF said it is planning to enhance the usage of EVs in a progressive manner by procuring e-vehicles against downgraded conventional vehicles.

"Augmentation of the e-vehicles ecosystem, including installation of charging infrastructure at various Air Force bases, is also planned. The first batch of electric cars introduced today will be deployed in Delhi NCR units for performance monitoring and analysis," it said in a statement.

The IAF also said to create a standardised inventory of vehicles, it has already joined hands with the Indian Army in the ongoing procurement of electric buses and cars.

Tata Nexon EV is available in multiple variants including XZ+, XM and XZ+ Lux. On the exterior, the car has Projector headlamps with DRL and Front Fog Lamps. It has a powered sunroof, a connected car app and fully automatic climate control among other features.

When it comes to safety, Tata has provided a camera-based reverse park assist and dual airbags.

