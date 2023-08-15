Home / Car Bike / Independence Day 2023: Honda's 5-day car service camp to open tomorrow. Check details

Independence Day 2023: Honda's 5-day car service camp to open tomorrow. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2023 11:41 AM IST

The Honda Car Service Camp is for all models manufactured by the Japanese automaker.

On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Honda Cars has announced a 5-day service camp for its customers in the country. Called the Honda Car Service Camp, it is for all models manufactured by the Japanese automaker.

Visitors walk through a showroom of the Honda Motor Co. (Representational/AP File Photo)
Visitors walk through a showroom of the Honda Motor Co. (Representational/AP File Photo)

“The celebration of freedom starts early with Honda Car Service Camp. This Independence Day, enjoy attractive discounts and benefits on car care services for your Honda car,” the company's India arm noted in a post on X, the social media platform earlier called Twitter, on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the initiative:

(1.) It will open on Wednesday (August 16), a day after the Independence Day, with Sunday (August 20) being the last day.

(2.) Customers will get 15% discount on interior cleaning, paint treatment/beautification, headlamp and windshield treatment, and underbody coating.

(3.) There are two additional 15% discounts, one each for booking appointment via the Honda Connect App or Honda website, and the other for all value-added services and periodic maintenance labour (for military/police/doctors).

(4.) There is also a daily lucky draw, as well as attractive benefits on tyres, battery, brake pad, and wiper.

(5.) To book your appointment, click on this link; alternatively, visit the nearest company service centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out