...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India caps bulk petrol, diesel buying at fuel stations. What it means for you

With this fuel restriction, the average passenger vehicle and two-wheeler owners across India are unlikely to be impacted.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 09:10 am IST
By Mainak Das
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

BMW 5 Series
₹ 74.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
BMW X7
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Cr
Grab Offer Now
BMW X5
₹ 93.6 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Grab Offer Now
BMW 3 Series LWB
₹ 62 - 65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹ 12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The Indian government has restricted industrial, commercial and institutional users from buying petrol and diesel from petrol pumps and instead asked them to source their requirements from bulk sale points. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on June 11, issued the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, directing fuel retailers and oil marketing companies to curb bulk fuel purchases from retail outlets for periods of up to 90 days at a time.

Personalised Offers on
Tata Sierra
Check Offers
With this fuel restriction, the average passenger vehicle and two-wheeler owners across India are unlikely to be impacted.(AFP)

This restriction follows abnormal demand growth, particularly that of diesel, in some pockets after bulk users started buying fuel from fuel stations due to the pricing difference. While diesel at fuel stations costs 95.20 a litre in Delhi, bulk sales are priced at 134.50. The move comes in an attempt to prevent local shortages, amid disruptions to global supply chains due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Tata Sierra

₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

VinFast VF7

₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Matter Aera

₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.85 - 2.21 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Honda SP 125

₹ 88,528 - 96,116

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

According to the directive, the retail fuel stations can sell up to 200 litres of diesel per customer or vehicle on a single day. The government said restrictions were necessary to ensure equitable availability of petrol and diesel across the country, prevent diversion and hoarding, and maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies at fair prices.

How will this restriction impact vehicle owners?

With this restriction, the average passenger vehicle and two-wheeler owners across India are unlikely to be impacted. The average fuel tank size for passenger vehicles in India is between 35 litres and 60 litres. On the other hand, the average fuel tank size for two-wheelers in India ranges from 8 to 14 litres, with the typical commuter motorcycle holding about 10 liters. This means the passenger vehicle owners or two-wheelers should not be worried about this restriction. However, in some fuel stations across India, there have been reports of fuel rationing, but those are mostly localised cases.

With the restriction of up to 200 litres of diesel per vehicle on a single day in place, some commercial vehicle owners might face challenges. The fuel tank sizes for commercial vehicles in India vary drastically based on usage, with trucks typically ranging from 160 to 600 litres, and buses ranging from 70 to 600 litres.

 
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Car and Bike / India caps bulk petrol, diesel buying at fuel stations. What it means for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.