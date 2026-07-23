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India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt

₹912.50 crore has been allocated under FAME-II scheme and ₹2,000 crore under PM E-Drive scheme to set up public EV charging stations across India.

Updated on: Jul 23, 2026, 10:49:32 IST
By Mainak Das
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India has 52,718 public electric vehicle charging stations, including 16,561 public charging stations equipped with fast EV chargers for cars, the government informed Parliament. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, said the government has also taken several steps to reduce range anxiety among private EV users by expanding charging infrastructure across the country.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) stated that it has allocated ₹912.50 crore under the FAME-II scheme and ₹2,000 crore under the PM E-Drive scheme for setting up public EV charging stations across India, particularly in cities and along highways.
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The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) stated that it has allocated ₹912.50 crore under the FAME-II scheme and ₹2,000 crore under the PM E-Drive scheme for setting up public EV charging stations across India, particularly in cities and along highways.

According to the government, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has allocated 912.50 crore under the FAME-II scheme and 2,000 crore under the PM E-Drive scheme for setting up public EV charging stations across the country, particularly in cities and along highways. The government also said that the Ministry of Power has issued the "Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2024", which set standards for a connected, interoperable charging network, including battery-swapping and charging stations. In addition, setting up EV charging stations has been made an unlicensed activity, allowing private entrepreneurs to establish charging infrastructure more easily.

Why doesn't PM E-Drive scheme cover electric cars?

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Responding to a question on why electric cars are not covered under the PM E-Drive scheme, the government said electric cars are supported under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components. Under the PLI Auto scheme, financial incentives ranging from 13% to 18% are provided on determined incremental sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) vehicles, including electric four-wheelers, to eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Measures to promote electric mobility

It further said that the PM E-Drive scheme, notified on September 29, 2024, with an allocated budget of 10,900 crore, aims to support approximately 28.30 lakh electric vehicles, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks, buses and ambulances. The scheme also includes support for EV public charging stations and upgradation of testing agencies. Under the scheme, 2,000 crore has been allocated for deployment of EV public charging stations across the country.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
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