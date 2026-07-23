India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt

India has 52,718 public electric vehicle charging stations, including 16,561 public charging stations equipped with fast EV chargers for cars, the government informed Parliament. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, said the government has also taken several steps to reduce range anxiety among private EV users by expanding charging infrastructure across the country.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV EMI starting at just ₹20,300/ Month Check Eligibility The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) stated that it has allocated ₹912.50 crore under the FAME-II scheme and ₹2,000 crore under the PM E-Drive scheme for setting up public EV charging stations across India, particularly in cities and along highways.

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According to the government, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has allocated ₹912.50 crore under the FAME-II scheme and ₹2,000 crore under the PM E-Drive scheme for setting up public EV charging stations across the country, particularly in cities and along highways. The government also said that the Ministry of Power has issued the "Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2024", which set standards for a connected, interoperable charging network, including battery-swapping and charging stations. In addition, setting up EV charging stations has been made an unlicensed activity, allowing private entrepreneurs to establish charging infrastructure more easily.

Why doesn't PM E-Drive scheme cover electric cars?

Responding to a question on why electric cars are not covered under the PM E-Drive scheme, the government said electric cars are supported under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components. Under the PLI Auto scheme, financial incentives ranging from 13% to 18% are provided on determined incremental sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) vehicles, including electric four-wheelers, to eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Measures to promote electric mobility

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{{^usCountry}} The government also highlighted measures being taken to promote electric mobility in the country. It said that the FAME-II scheme that was implemented between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2024 with an allocated budget of ₹11,500 crore, has supported the sales of around 16.72 lakh electric vehicles across India, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. The scheme has also supported the deployment of 5,197 electric buses as on June 30, 2026, while ₹912.50 crore was allocated for setting up EV public charging stations across the country, claimed the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also highlighted measures being taken to promote electric mobility in the country. It said that the FAME-II scheme that was implemented between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2024 with an allocated budget of ₹11,500 crore, has supported the sales of around 16.72 lakh electric vehicles across India, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. The scheme has also supported the deployment of 5,197 electric buses as on June 30, 2026, while ₹912.50 crore was allocated for setting up EV public charging stations across the country, claimed the government. {{/usCountry}}

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It further said that the PM E-Drive scheme, notified on September 29, 2024, with an allocated budget of ₹10,900 crore, aims to support approximately 28.30 lakh electric vehicles, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks, buses and ambulances. The scheme also includes support for EV public charging stations and upgradation of testing agencies. Under the scheme, ₹2,000 crore has been allocated for deployment of EV public charging stations across the country.

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