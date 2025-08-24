India to expand EV footprint globally with exports to 100 nations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is preparing to export electric vehicles to as many as 100 countries, calling it a “new success story” for the industry. The announcement came at the ET World Leaders Forum 2025, where the Prime Minister linked the milestone to the country’s broader progress in manufacturing and research. Get Launch Updates on MG 4 EV Notify me Notify me India’s auto exports have more than doubled in the past decade, from around ₹ 50,000 crore in 2014 to ₹ 1.2 lakh crore today

This is the first time the government has put a number on India’s EV export ambition, and it comes at a time when domestic automakers are ramping up their global strategies. A special programme related to the initiative is expected to be unveiled on August 26.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara's production to start on 26 August)

From cars to coaches

Modi pointed out that India’s auto exports have more than doubled in the past decade, from around ₹50,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.2 lakh crore today. Beyond cars and two-wheelers, the country has also started shipping metro coaches, rail coaches and even locomotives. The EV export plan, he suggested, is the logical next step in this journey, positioning India as not just a domestic hub but a global supplier of clean mobility.

Research at the core

The Prime Minister stressed that India cannot rely on “imported research” if it wants to meet its aspirations. He argued that while overseas know-how may keep the wheels turning, it is home-grown innovation that will decide the country’s long-term standing. In his words, urgency and focus are essential, and policies are being continuously shaped to strengthen the research ecosystem.

(Also read: EVs get toll tax exemption on Atal Setu, Maharashtra’s longest sea bridge)

Economic signals and confidence

The announcement was also placed in the context of broader economic data. Modi called out record job creation, with 22 lakh new admissions to the EPFO database in June 2025 - the highest number for any month. Inflation, he noted, is at its lowest since 2017, while foreign exchange reserves are at record highs. He also pointed to the solar sector, where India’s manufacturing capacity has surged from just 2.5 GW in 2014 to 100 GW today.

What it means for automakers

For the industry, the government’s focus on exports could bring both opportunity and pressure. Companies that already have global operations may find a tailwind in policy support, while others will need to step up investment in research, design and quality to match international standards.

India’s EV export plan is less about numbers and more about signalling intent. As Modi put it, strong fundamentals allow the country to “redirect fast-flowing currents.” For automakers, the challenge now will be to keep pace with that flow and ensure India’s electric story resonates across global markets.