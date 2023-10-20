Royal Enfield launches India-made Super Meteor 650 in USA, Canada
In the American market, the bike gets a starting price of $7000 (approx. ₹5.81 to lakh) going up to ₹$7500 (approx. ₹6.23 lakh).
Gurugram-based Royal Enfield has launched its Super Meteor 650 motorcycle in the USA and Canada, months after introducing the bike in India earlier this year, in January. The India-made Super Meteor 650 will be exported to the North American markets in the same three variants available in the manufacturer's home nation – Astral, Celestial, and Interstellar.
Price
Royal Enfield has given Super Meteor 650 a starting price of $7000 (approx. ₹5.81 to lakh) going up to ₹$7500 (approx. ₹6.23 lakh) in the American market. In India, the model was launched at a starting rate of ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) while that for the top-spec Celestial variant was ₹3.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bike will be shipped to the US dealers in the next few weeks.
Features
On the feature front, the two-wheeler gets an LED headlamp, USB port, Tripper navigation unit (with Bluetooth connectivity), hazard lights, dual-channel ABS (as standard), alloy wheels (19-inch front, 16-inch front; wrapped in CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres) etc.
Powertrain
The vehicle comes powered by the same engine that powers Super Meteor 650 in the company's homeland – a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder unit that generates a maximum power output of 46.3 Nm and peak torque of 52.3 Nm. Also, the engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Colours
The motorcycle's Astral variant gets black, blue and green colour options, while Celestial features two-tone colours – red and blue – with cream as the secondary paint. The Interstellar trim, on the other hand, offers buyers a choice between grey and green.