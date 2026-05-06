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Indian auto sector braces for Middle East fallout after record April sales

The Indian auto sector could be impacted by the ongoing Middle East conflict in a multipronged way, if the crisis continues for long.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 08:14 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Indian automobile dealers are bracing for potential ripple effects from the ongoing Middle East conflict on fuel prices and supply chains. This comes after the vehicle retail sales surged to a record number in April 2026, as the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has reported.

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The Indian auto sector could be impacted by the ongoing Middle East conflict in a multipronged way, if the crisis continues for long.(Bloomberg)

According to the apex automobile dealer's body in India, automobile retail sales in the country rose 13% year-on-year (YoY) to a record 2.61 million units in April 2026, which was the highest ever in the month. This growth was driven by strong rural demand and growth across most vehicle segments. FADA attributed this robust sales performance last month to the factors such as the GST rate cut announced during the festive season last year, RBI's supportive rate stance, healthy rural cash flows post a strong rabi cycle and an extended marriage season. However, the dealer body expects that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could soon start showing its impact on the retail sales performance of the Indian auto sector.

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Reuters has cited Sai Giridhar, Vice President of FADA, saying that disruptions linked to the conflict have been limited so far in the world's third-largest car market, but could start affecting auto part supplies over the coming months if the instability persists. "There have been some instances of supply getting disrupted, particularly in parts shipments coming from Europe, mainly in the after-market and service side," Giridhar reportedly said, while also adding that the impact is not broad‑based, but the repercussions could last for a few months even if the conflict were to end.

How the Indian auto retail could be impacted

The Indian auto sector could be impacted by the ongoing Middle East conflict in a multipronged way. The automobile manufacturers and their suppliers could face a supply chain disruption owing to the disrupted logistics operations, impacting the raw material supply, etc. This could eventually delay the production and elongate the waiting period for customers. Also, owing to these disruptions, the OEMs could increase the pricing of their vehicles. For example, India's biggest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has already warned that the OEM could raise prices as the war pushes up commodity costs. On the other hand, the rising inflation due to the conflict means dampened consumer sentiment, impacting the buying decisions. A prolonged conflict could result in a fuel price hike as well, which will also impact the vehicle-buying decisions of consumers.

 
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