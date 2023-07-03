Confirmed! Maruti Suzuki's Invicto to get panoramic sunroof feature
Only one other company model, the Grand Vitara SUV, comes with a panoramic sunroof.
Ahead of the July 5 unveiling of its Invicto multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Maruti Suzuki has released a fresh teaser promoting the car. The teaser reveals, among other things, a feature that is present in only one other Maruti Suzuki car.
What is this feature?
The teaser confirms a panoramic sunroof; Invicto is, therefore, only the second company model to get this feature, the first being the Grand Vitara SUV.
How many seats?
The clip also shows captain seats in the middle row, an indication that the manufacturer will offer the MPV in both 6 and 7-seater options.
Expected features
Maruti Suzuki is expected to equip Invicto with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system (with connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a large MID unit for the instrument console, 360-degree surround camera, Head-up Display, and more.
Powertrain
It is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which has two configurations: a naturally aspirated (NA) version and a hybrid option. Each version may get only an automatic transmission.
Bookings
On June 19, Maruti Suzuki opened bookings for Invicto, which is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, and will sit above the Grand Vitara, which itself has been co-developed with Toyota.
Price
The pricing details are yet to be announced. The MPV is, however, likely to be priced in the same range as Innova Hycross, which is available between ₹18.55 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).