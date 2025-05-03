Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which retro bike should you buy?

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is among the most favoured retro-styled motorcycles in its segment. Recently, it underwent a substantial update, introducing new color options and a wide array of features. With the festive season approaching, the motorcycle manufacturer anticipates an increase in sales for the Classic 350 due to this refreshed model. The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 has redefined the competitive landscape, particularly against the Jawa 350 and Honda CB350. Below is a comparison of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa 350. Both motorcycles use a 350 cc engine but the Jawa uses liquid cooling and Royal Enfield uses air-oil cooling.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Price

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between ₹1.95 lakh and ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in five distinct variants: Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Chrome, along with a variety of color options. In contrast, the Jawa 350 is available in four different variants and is priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It is evident that these two retro-styled 350 cc motorcycles are competitively priced against one another.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Specifications

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with a 349 cc J Series single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine, paired with a five-speed transmission. This engine generates a peak power of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a maximum torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. In contrast, the Jawa 350 features a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, coupled with a six-speed transmission. This engine delivers a power output of 22.26 bhp and a torque of 28.1 Nm. Consequently, the Jawa 350 offers marginally superior power and torque compared to the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Hardware

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 features a 300 mm front disc brake and a 270 mm rear disc, complemented by dual channel ABS. This motorcycle is equipped with 41 mm front forks and twin rear shock absorbers that offer a six-step adjustable preload. The Classic 350 has a ground clearance of 170 mm, a seat height of 805 mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

In contrast, the Jawa 350 is fitted with a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Its suspension includes 35 mm front forks and twin gas-filled rear shock absorbers with a five-step adjustable preload. The Jawa 350 provides a saddle height of 790 mm, a ground clearance of 178 mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 13.2 litres.