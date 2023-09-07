Jawa Motorcycles launches 42 Bobber's top-end variant ‘Black Mirror’ | Details

The two-wheeler manufacturer Jawa Motorcycles has introduced an exciting addition to its lineup - the top-end variant of the 42 Bobber, named the "Black Mirror." Priced at ₹2.25 lakh ex-showroom, this new offering is set to turn heads. Enthusiasts can already place their bookings at Jawa dealerships.

Jawa Motorcycles' new launch(Jawa Motorcycles)

This isn't just about a fresh coat of paint; Jawa claims to have gone the extra mile by enhancing both the aesthetics and performance of the 42 Bobber Black Mirror. Let's delve into the details.

Chrome Fuel Tank

One of the standout features of the 42 Bobber Black Mirror is its chrome fuel tank, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the motorcycle's appearance. In addition, alloy wheels, boasting a striking dual-tone finish, have been introduced, complemented by the convenience of tubeless tires. The gear and engine covers have undergone a redesign, enhancing the bike's overall appeal. The side panel maintains its classic black look, adorned with the "42 Bobber" emblem.

'Enhanced Ride Quality with Rear Monoshock'

Jawa Motorcycles has made significant mechanical improvements. The throttle body size has been upgraded from 33mm to 38mm. The in-active RPM has been fine-tuned, reducing it from 1,500 to 1,350. The fuel gauge has also received an update. To further elevate the riding experience, the rear monoshock has undergone a redesign, promising improved ride quality.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the 42 Bobber Black Mirror houses a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 29.49 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm. This powerplant is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, now equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

With its striking design enhancements and improved performance, the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is poised to make a statement in the world of motorcycles.

