Jeep Grand Cherokee launch in India on November 11. Details here

Jeep is bringing its sport utility vehicle (SUV) - the Grand Cherokee - to India next month. “With luxury, performance, connectivity and iconic Jeep capability, the most awarded luxurious SUV is here to make your adventures grand,” Jeep India tweeted last week.

According to a report by HT Auto, Jeep Grand Cherokee will be launched in India on November 11. The SUV, which is currently in its fifth generation, had a debut in global markets last year. In the Indian version of the Grand Cherokee, specifications are likely to be similar to its foreign version.

The SUV comes with a 5.7-litre V8 engine that generates maximum power of 357 bhp (brake horse power) and a peak torque of 528 nm, the report underlined. Jeep also offers two other engine options for the Grand Cherokee.

The Grand Cherokee is available in five-seater and seven-seater options and this seating setup is likely to be offered in India, a report by Livemint highlighted, adding the SUV will have an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep India has teased a few visuals of the Grand Cherokee on its website. The SUV will have the following driving modes - Rock, Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto and Sport. On the exterior, the SUV sports an LED headlight and LED tail light units.

In India, the Grand Cherokee will compete with the likes of the BMW X5 and the Mercedes GLS, among other luxury SUVs.

Currently, Jeep offers three SUVs in India- Compass, Meridian and the Wrangler. The Grand Cherokee will be the automaker's fourth offering to the country.

