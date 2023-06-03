Kawasaki launches Ninja 300 in India, priced at 3.43 lakh. Check details

Kawasaki Motors launched its Ninja 300 motorcycle in India, doing so at a starting price of ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki's Nijnja 300 motorcycle (Image courtesy: Kawasaki)

“The MY 23 Kawasaki Ninja 300. Legendary performance are now available in a mesmerizing new colour avatar with latest OBD-2 compliance. Get ready to dominate the streets with ex-showroom prices starting at 3,43,000/- INR,” the manufacturer said in a tweet on Friday.

Ninja 300: Features

According to Kawasaki, Ninja 300 comes packed with features such as a dual-channel ABS, heat management technology, race-derived clutch, technology, improving, atomising injectors, dual throttle valve, high-tensile diamond chassis, assist and slipper clutch, lighter clutch levers etc.

Ninja 300: Powertrain

A 296 cc DOHC, 8-valve engine, which is a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel unit, powers the motorcycle. The engine comes with a fuel-injection system, and churns out 39 PS of maximum power and 26.1 Nm of peak torque.

Ninja 300: Colour themes

The Japanese auto giant is offering the bike in as many as 3 colour schemes. The Lime Green theme is the base colour, and has black graphics on the fairing along with red lights. The Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey; the former is dual-tone and has updated graphics on the side panels, while the latter is the ‘darkest’ of modern grey tones.

