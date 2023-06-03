Kawasaki launches Ninja 300 in India, priced at 3.43 lakh. Check details

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 04:48 PM IST

The motorcycle is available in 3 colour schemes: Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey.

Kawasaki Motors launched its Ninja 300 motorcycle in India, doing so at a starting price of 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki's Nijnja 300 motorcycle (Image courtesy: Kawasaki)

“The MY 23 Kawasaki Ninja 300. Legendary performance are now available in a mesmerizing new colour avatar with latest OBD-2 compliance. Get ready to dominate the streets with ex-showroom prices starting at 3,43,000/- INR,” the manufacturer said in a tweet on Friday.

Ninja 300: Features

According to Kawasaki, Ninja 300 comes packed with features such as a dual-channel ABS, heat management technology, race-derived clutch, technology, improving, atomising injectors, dual throttle valve, high-tensile diamond chassis, assist and slipper clutch, lighter clutch levers etc.

Ninja 300: Powertrain

A 296 cc DOHC, 8-valve engine, which is a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel unit, powers the motorcycle. The engine comes with a fuel-injection system, and churns out 39 PS of maximum power and 26.1 Nm of peak torque.

Ninja 300: Colour themes

The Japanese auto giant is offering the bike in as many as 3 colour schemes. The Lime Green theme is the base colour, and has black graphics on the fairing along with red lights. The Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey; the former is dual-tone and has updated graphics on the side panels, while the latter is the ‘darkest’ of modern grey tones.

