Keep your car in top shape during monsoon season | 5 maintenance tips

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2023 07:59 PM IST

Tips to protect your car during monsoon: clean exterior, treat rust, care for tires, clean interior, inspect electricals.

Monsoon weather can be tough on cars due to high humidity, waterlogging, and mud impacting their appearance, performance, and lifespan even after the season. Thus your car requires special treatment, but how? Here are the tips:

Cars drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall.(Representative Image/AP)
Check 1: Clean the exterior thoroughly

Use a pH-balanced car shampoo to gently remove dirt, suggest HT Auto. Clean the wheel well and undercarriage to get rid of mud and debris. Once the car is clean and dry, apply car wax for added protection and a shiny finish.

Check 2: Inspect and Treat Rust Immediately

Rust is a common concern after the monsoon due to the combination of water and air. Check all metal panels for signs of rusting. Use a rust remover or anti-corrosion spray on affected areas.

Check 3: Check and care for tires

Monsoon conditions can lead to wear and tear on your car's tires. Potholes, dirty water, and grime can impact tire rubber. After the monsoon, inspect tread depths and look for uneven wear.

Step 4: Clean the interior thoroughly

Moisture and humidity during the monsoon can lead to fungus growth inside your car's cabin. Vacuum seats, carpets, and floor mats to remove dirt and moisture. Use an interior cleaner for the dashboard and hard surface cleaning.

Step 5: Inspect and fix electricals

Electrical systems can be vulnerable to water damage during the monsoon. Check your car's lighting systems, including headlights, taillights, indicators, fog lamps, and brake lights, to ensure they're functioning properly. Examine the battery and terminals for corrosion, and clean them with a special brush if needed.

By following these steps, you can ensure your car stays in good shape and is ready to hit the road after the monsoon season.

