Kia India reaches 1.5 Million 'Make in India' vehicles milestone, will launch new Carens soon

Kia India has reported the sale of more than 1.5 million vehicles manufactured domestically. These cars were all produced at the Anantapur facility. The Carens, which has become quite popular in the Indian market, was the milestone vehicle celebrating this achievement. The Anantapur plant has produced over 700,668 units (46.7 per cent) of the Seltos, 519,064 units (34.6 per cent) of the Sonet, 241,582 units (16.1 per cent) of the Carens, 23,036 units (1.5 per cent) of the Syros, and 16,172 units (1.1 per cent) of the Carnival. The Syros is the latest launch from Kia India.

Kia to launch new Carens

The updated Carens is set to be available alongside the existing model, with its unveiling scheduled for May 8th. Initially launched in 2022, the Carens faced some skepticism; however, it has since exceeded expectations by achieving sales of over 200,000 units. The exterior will feature a modernized lighting arrangement at both the front and rear, along with newly designed bumpers.

The sides will also be equipped with a fresh set of alloy wheels. In terms of features, the Carens is already well-appointed, and the forthcoming update is expected to introduce a panoramic sunroof, ventilated rear seats, a fully digital driver's display, a redesigned dashboard, and new upholstery options in various colors. Additionally, improvements such as an Advanced Driver Aids System Level 2, a 360-degree parking camera, and a larger instrument cluster are anticipated.

There would be no changes to the powertrain options of the new Carens. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The naturally aspirated unit produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Then there is the turbo petrol unit that puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

There is also a diesel engine offered with the Carens. It is also a 1.5-litre unit and is tuned for 115 bhp and 250 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Next-gen Kia Seltos to debut with hybrid powertrain

The upcoming generation of the Kia Seltos is set to feature a hybrid powertrain. During its recent Investor’s Day 2025, Kia, the South Korean automotive manufacturer, revealed its intensified commitment to electrified vehicles, including hybrid powertrains. The company indicated plans to expand its hybrid offerings across all vehicle categories, ranging from compact to full-size models. This initiative will encompass the forthcoming second generation of the Kia Seltos, anticipated to launch in 2026. Kia has established a target of achieving 2.33 million sales of electrified vehicles by 2030, which would represent 56 per cent of its overall sales objectives. This target includes 1.26 million electric vehicles (EVs) and 1.07 million hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which comprise plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs). In light of the increasing demand for hybrids, the company aims to boost hybrid sales to nearly one million units by 2030, a significant increase from the 490,000 units projected for 2025.