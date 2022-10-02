Kia India releases figures for September, sales rise 79% from last year

Kia Motors India has released its sales figures for September. As per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the India arm of the South Korean automobile giant sold 25,857 units last month, up from 14,441 units in September 2021, an increase of 79 per cent or 11,416 units. The report also stated that the company sold 15.84 per cent more cars than in August.

Seltos, Sonet, Carens and Carnival were the top-selling models, said Live Hindustan. However, EV6, the automobile giant's first electric vehicle, did not get sold, it added.

Seltos: At 11,000 units, Seltos was Kia's most in-demand model. In September last year, 9,583 cars were sold. This means an year-on-year (YoY) growth of around 15 per cent. Similarly, as 8,652 units were purchased in August, the monthly growth stood at 27.14 per cent. Overall, Seltos sales accounted for 42.54 per cent among all Kia models.

Sonet: As many as 9,291 units of Sonet were bought last month, as against 7,838 the month before and 4,454 in September 2021. This is a YoY growth of 108.6 per cent and monthly rise of 18.54 per cent.

Carens: This MPV-SUV crossover was launched only in February. In August, a total of 5,558 models were sold, while a month later, sales dropped nearly 6 per cent to 5,233.

Carnival: In September, Carnival's sales slumped to 333 units, from 404 in the same period last year, a fall of over 17 per cent. However, there was a 21.53 per cent monthly rise, as only 274 models were bought in August.

