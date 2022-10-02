Toyota records 66% growth in yearly sales. Check how others fared

Automakers have released sales figures for September. Due to festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, almost all the companies registered annual and monthly growth, said a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. At 66 per cent, Toyota's annual growth was the highest, followed by Tata Motors at 42 per cent, the report stated.

Here's how each company fared:

(1.) Toyota: Headquartered at Bidadi, near Bengaluru, Toyota Kirloskar sent 15,378 units to its dealers last month, up from 9,284 units in September 2021, a rise of 65.63% or 6,094 units.

(2.) Tata Motors: In September, as many as 2.43 lakh vehicles manufactured by Tata were sold, as compared to 1.71 lakh vehicles at same point last year. This means a rise of 42.1 per cent or 72,000 vehicles.

(3.) Escorts, Hyundai: The two auto giants are separated by decimal points, with their annual growth rate being 38.74 per cent and 38.02 per cent respectively. While Escorts sold 12,232 and 8,816 units in September 2022 and 2021 respectively, the corresponding numbers for Hyundai stood at 63,201 and 45,791.

(4.) MG Motor, Skoda Auto: The annual rise in sales for these automakers was recorded at 17.49 per cent and 17.04 per cent respectively. Last month, as many as 3,808 MG Motor vehicles were bought, up from 3,241 in September 2021. The corresponding figures for Sokda were 3,543 and 3,027.

