Kia reveals features of EV9, days after unveiling electric SUV. Details

Kia Motors has revealed features of its upcoming flagship electric SUV EV9, days after unveiling the model to the world. EV9, which was showcased in India at the Auto Expo in January, may make its debut in the country sometime next year, said an HT Auto report, adding that the Korean auto giant plans to first launch it the United States, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, in the second-half of this year.

Kia EV9 pure electric SUV comes with a host of refreshing styling elements that define the automaker's future design philosophy.

Battery

Kia will offer EV9 in different variants with two choices of battery size for each. There will be a 76.1 kWh battery and a bigger 99.8 kWh one. Depending on the variant, the electric SUV will offer a range of up to 541 kms in a single charge, and, with fast-charging, owners will be able to recharge it for more than 200 kms in just 15 minutes.

Powertrain

In the long-range variant of the model, the manufacturer has given an electric motor that can generate 201 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The standard trim will get a motor with 215 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The most-powerful AWD trim, on the other hand, will have 380 hp of maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque.

Acceleration

The three variants mentioned above can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.4, 8.2 and 6 seconds, respectively, claims the company.

ADAS technology

In the higher-spec GT-Line version, which will debut in 2025, Kia will introduce the level 3 ADAS technology. The technology will use 15 sensors to help ease driving. The sensors include lidars, camera, radars and ultrasonics.

Other features

The vehicle is Kia's second, after EV6, to be equipped with Hyundai's electric vehicle platform, or E-GMP. A 3-row car, it will have 6 or 7-seat configurations. Inside the recycled interior, there will features such as dashboard dominated by three screens, including a 12-inch infotainment system; massaging functions on seats, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, seats that can swivel up to 180 degrees, and more.

