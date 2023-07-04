Kia Seltos 2023 facelift variant unveiled: specs, price, and details here

Kia India unveiled its 2023 model of Kia Seltos on Tuesday. The mid-size SUV’s new facelift variant, with a host of features, is set to take on the segment cars like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

What is Kia Seltos' expected price?

Kia Seltos is available for pre-launch bookings starting from July 14.(Kia)

The previous Seltos was priced between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus, it is anticipated that the 2023 Kia Seltos to have a price range starting from ₹12 lakh and going up to ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom). The exact price of the new SUV will be announced in August.

Kia Seltos 2023 features | 10 points

1. Made-in-India: The 2023 Kia Seltos is manufactured in India.

2. Revamped front design: It showcases a redesigned front with modified LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED headlights.

3. Extensive safety features: The Seltos is equipped with 32 safety features.

4. Luxurious features: It offers a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic air conditioner, ambient mood lighting, air purifier, and more.

5. Powertrain and transmission options: The SUV is available in three powertrain options and five transmission options.

6. Trim options: Customers can choose from three trim options - X-line, GT-line, and Tech line.

7. Wide range of colours: Kia Seltos facelift comes in 8 colour options, including dual-tone and matte graphite variants.

8. Engine options: It is available with a 1.5-litre Naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

9. Transmission choices: Customers can opt for a six-speed manual transmission, a CVT unit, or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

10. Stylish design elements: The Seltos features a refreshed front fascia, redesigned bumper, new skid plate, LED tail lights, and 18-inch glossy black alloy wheels. The rear bumper also includes faux skid plates and faux dual exhaust tips.

When will Kia Seltos' bookings start?

The pre-launch bookings for the Kia Seltos will commence on July 14. In addition, Kia has introduced the K-Code delivery system, prioritizing existing Kia customers for the all-new Seltos.

