Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Kia to deliver more EV6 units than planned for year

Kia to deliver more EV6 units than planned for year

car bike
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 03:10 PM IST

Since deliveries began last month, 200 units of the car have been sold. This is double the number of units the company initially planned to deliver in 2022.

EV6 is Kia's first electric car in India
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

South Korean manufacturer Kia launched its first electric vehicle (EV) for India in June, and customer deliveries of the car began in October. The Kia EV6 was introduced at a starting price of 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the company initially planned to deliver only 100 units of the electric car the country in 2022.

Now, the automobile giant has announced that as many as 200 units (double of the initial allocation) of the battery-powered model have already been sold. It added that bookings are rising, and due to this, it has planned more deliveries for the year.

Speaking to HT Auto, Myung-sik-Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said even before the launch, it received 355 orders for the EV6.

“Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and pending bookings at the earliest,” said Myung-sik-Sohn.

Kia EV6

Available in two variants – the GT RWD and the AWD – the model is based on the automaker's dedicated platform for electric vehicles, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It has a range of up to 708 km on a single charge, and both its variants come with a 77.4kWh battery pack.

You can order your EV6 unit from this link.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kia motors electric vehicle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP