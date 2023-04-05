Home / Car Bike / Kia's 2023 EV6 available for bookings starting April 15

Kia's 2023 EV6 available for bookings starting April 15

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 05, 2023 05:15 PM IST

The 2023 EV6 will be available in two variants -- GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of ₹60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh respectively.

Kia India on Wednesday announced opening the bookings for the 2023 version of its electric vehicle EV6 from April 15.

The 2023 Kia EV6 will be sold via 60 outlets in 44 cities, up from the previous 15 outlets in 12 cities.
The 2023 Kia EV6 will be sold via 60 outlets in 44 cities, up from the previous 15 outlets in 12 cities.

The 2023 EV6 will be available in two variants -- GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh respectively, the company said in a statement.

"For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn't get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network," Kia India MD & CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

The company, which had sold 432 units of EV6 in 2022, further said it plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.

kia motors electric vehicles
