Lamborghini Revuelto launched in India at 8.89 crore. Check details

Revuelto, Italian auto giant Lamborghini's first hybrid supercar, is now available in India, with the manufacturer launching it in the country on Wednesday. Priced at ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom), Revuelto, which made its global debut earlier in the year, is the successor to Aventador, a model that Lamborghini pulled the plug on, doing so at the end of 2022.

Design

Revuelto made its global debut earlier in the year (Image courtesy: Lamborghini)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The coupe borrows its styling cues from Centenario and Sian FKP 37, the company's recent limited-edition models. There is a new signature ‘Y’ theme on the LED DRLs, as well as a twin exhaust in the centre; the two-door, mid-engined Revuelto also gets the scissor doors, a signature element on the flagship Lamborghini.

Cabin

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Here, buyers get a vertically-stacked 8.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital console, a 9.1-inch screen offering various details about the car, and more.

Powertrain

A newly-developed naturally aspirated V12 engine powers the Revuelto. The engine generates 803 bhp of maximum power and 712 Nm of peak torque, and, the power output is pushed to 1001 bhp on pairing it with three electric motors. Also, the four wheels get power via a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Additional details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Lamborghini coupe is based on all-carbon monocoque chassis and is also the first supercar with a 100% carbon fibre front structure (including the front-impact structures made from forged carbon). It goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, while 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7 seconds.

A vehicle with 350 kmph top speed, Revuelto also comes with 13 driving modes and a 3.8 kWh battery pack, with which it can travel up to 10 km on electric propulsion alone.

Rivals

To be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the model competes against Ferrari's SF90, also a plug-in hybrid supercar in the segment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail