Lazareth LMV 496 ‘flying motorcycle’ displayed at Geneva Motor Show

France-based automaker Lazareth on Monday displayed its LMV 496 Moto Volante ('flying motorcycle' in Italian), doing so on the opening day of the Geneva International Motor Show 2023. Designed by French engineer Ludovic Lazareth, the vehicle is an extremely limited edition – only five such units will ever be made – and, as per the company, delivers a range of nearly 100 kilometres.

A Lazareth 'Moto Volante' LMV 496 flying motorcycle on the opening day of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023, in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

The Geneva International Motor Show 2023 is taking place in Doha, the Capital of Qatar. The event will conclude on October 14.

How does Lazareth LMV 496 ‘fly’?

For this, Lazareth has equipped LMV 496 with an electric powertrain, which is in the form of a jet-powered machine. By simply pressing a button, riders can make the wheels move hydraulically, from an upright orientation, to a horizontal one. Once the wheels are off the ground, four jet engines pop out from the wheel hubs and, 60 seconds later, the bike is ‘flying.’

Together, the four jet engines deliver a power output of nearly 1300 bhp.

Time in air, and height from ground

Thanks to a kerosene tank concealed within its body, the model can stay in the air for a good 10 minutes, and up to 3.3 feet above the ground. Future technology, however, could allow it to go even higher.

Features

While in flight, LMV 496 displays crucial flight information such as altitude, position, speed, etc. The bike is controlled by joysticks on either side of the handlebar.

Price

Only four units are up for sale with each priced at about 500,000 dollars (approx. ₹4.2 crore). Also, for identification, each motorcycle has been given a unique serial number.

