Lexus launches new LC500h in India. Check updates, features and price

Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of Japanese carmaker Toyota, has launched the new LC 500h in India. To make the 4-seater luxury coupe stand out from the rest of the models in the portfolio, Lexus has given it multiple updates, including an all-new instrument panel, a new layout for the central console, and more. The new Lexus L500h (Image courtesy: Lexus)

New Lexus LC 500H: Updates

The model now gets a touchscreen display with a width of 12.3-inch. The display has been moved 86 mm towards the vehicle's rear, allowing the touchscreen to operate ‘naturally.’ The central console, meanwhile, gets a switch layout for a longitudinal arrangement of switches; this, in turn, enhances the car's usability.

Also, the ornamental panel of the passenger side instrument panel is now unified with the instrument panel upholstery, highlighting the horizontal design theme.

New Lexus LC 500h: Engine

In its fresh avatar, the LC 500h is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 engine. The engine is paired with a powerful, self-connecting electric motor, and together, these deliver a power output of 264 kW with maximum fuel efficiency, claims Lexus.

New Lexus LC 500h: Battery

The luxury coupe also features a compact, lightweight, and high output lithium-ion battery pack. As per the manufacturer, the new LC 500h accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5 seconds.

New Lexus LC 500h: Safety features

For passenger safety, its frame strength was made to go through several high-level collision tests. Also, there is an impact-absorbing pop-up hood, an LED cornering lamp to spot pedestrians on intersections, 8 sensor-controlled SRS airbgas, run-flat tyres etc.

New Lexus LC 500h: Features

In terms of features, Lexus has equipped LC 500h with a SMART key entry system, cruise control, paddle shifters, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, USB port, steering wheel with integrated audio controls etc.

New Lexus LC 500h: Pricing

It has been priced at ₹2.39 crore (ex-showroom).

