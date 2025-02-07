Looking for a 650cc motorcycle in India? Here are 5 solid options you should check out

Motorcycles in the 650cc segment are quickly gaining popularity amongst the enthusiasts of India. Offering a balance of great performance for the highway and fuel efficiency, a lot of manufacturers have launched offerings with different body styles in this segment. The 650cc motorcycle segment includes notable options such as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Honda CBR 650R, BSA Gold Star 650, Kawasaki Z650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

Whether you are looking to buy a cruiser, a sports bike or a retro-styled machine, the 650cc motorcycles available in India have something for every taste. Listed below are five options that you may consider buying.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a unique neo-retro cruiser with a bobber-inspired design. The bike maker has even introduced a limited edition for this bike calling it the Shotgun 650 'Icon edition'. Powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine, the bike puts down 46.3 hp and 52.3 Nm of torque. This unit comes mated with a six-speed gearbox. To take on potholes, the suspension setup includes USD telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers.

Features of the bike include dual-channel ABS, a slipper clutch a digi-anlogue instrument cluster with tripper navigation and USB charging for convenience. The Royal Enfield Shotgun has been priced at ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda CBR 650R

The Honda CBR 650R is a fully-faired sportbike designed for riders who enjoy a mix of performance and practicality. At the heart of the bike is a 649cc, inline-four engine delivering 85.8 bhp and 57.5 Nm.

The motorbike features clip-on handlebars and a slightly leaned-forward riding position. It gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), dual front disc brakes and an assist-and-slipper clutch. This sport-oriented Honda will set you back about ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

BSA Gold Star 650

The Gold Star 650 revives BSA’s classic heritage with its big-bore, 652cc single-cylinder engine pumping out 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm of torque. The Gold Star retains retro styling with a round headlamp, spoked wheels and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

With dual-channel ABS, a digi-analogue instrument console and relaxed ergonomics it caters to riders looking for a vintage-inspired bike which also gets modern conveniences. The BSA Gold Star 650 starts at ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Z650

The Kawasaki Z650 is a streetfighter with a 649cc parallel-twin engine delivering 68 hp and 64 Nm. Kawasaki has given the bike an upright riding position, lightweight chassis, and aggressive styling.

The bike is equipped with a TFT display, smartphone connectivity and dual disc brakes with ABS making it a strong choice for everyday riders who enjoy sporty performance. The Kawasaki Z650 will cost you ₹6.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a cafe-racer-style bike with clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs to create a sportier riding experience. The powerhouse is the same unit as the Shotgun, a 648cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm. It gets the traditional dial-type instrument cluster emphasising the retro-aesthetic of the motorcycle.

This bike too features a dual-disc brake setup with ABS and a USB port for mobile charging. The Continental GT 650 has been priced starting from ₹3.36 lakh (ex-showroom).