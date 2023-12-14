Made-in-India Jimny 5-door launched in Australia with ADAS

Maruti Suzuki's 5-door Jimny SUV, which the carmaker began selling in overseas markets in October, is now available in Australia too. The Australia-spec version, named ‘Jimny XL,’ is a made-in-India product, though the model launched Down Under, as the country-continent is popularly known, comes with a key difference over its Indian counterpart.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will come with 4X4 off-road features as standard in all variants. It will not offer any RWD option like its rival Mahindra Thar.

In India, the 5-door Jimny was launched in June at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.74 crore.

What is this ‘key difference’ between the two versions?

In Australia, the model comes with some additional features, including the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). Here, ADAS has features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, weaving alert, anti-collision warning, dual camera brake support, etc.

Powertrain

Down Under, Maruti Suzuki is offering the SUV with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic gearbox. The engine can generate a maximum power output of 100 bhp and a peak torque of 130 Nm.

Features

Inside the cabin, Jimny XL is equipped with features including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a twin-dial instrument cluster, a 3-spoke steering wheel, among others.

Price

It is priced at AUD 34,990 (approx. ₹18.60 lakh) and is an addition to the existing 3-door versions (Jimny Lite and Jimny) already on sale in the island nation.

Where else is 5-door Jimny sold?

Besides India and Australia, the car is also sold in South Africa, its second market and the first overseas.

