Home / Car Bike / Mahindra launches Neo Limited Edition of Bolero, priced at 11.5 lakh

Mahindra launches Neo Limited Edition of Bolero, priced at 11.5 lakh

car bike
Published on Jan 25, 2023 04:36 PM IST

This new model is based on the top-spec variant of the vehicle and is ₹29,000 more expensive than the latter.

Mahindra's Bolero Neo Limited Edition
Mahindra's Bolero Neo Limited Edition
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the Neo Limited Edition of Bolero, pricing the SUV at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is based on the top-spec variant of the vehicle and is 29,000 more expensive than the latter. On the other hand, its cost is 78,000 less than the range-topping N10 (O) model of Bolero.

Bolero Neo Limited Edition: Features

According to HT Auto, the homegrown automaker has given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in Bolero Neo Limited Edition. There is, however, no Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the SUV does come with a reverse -parking camera, cruise control, the in-house Bluesense connectivity app, steering mounted audio controls; an under-seat storage tray has also been given as a clever storage space option, below the driver's seat.

Bolero Neo Limited Edition: Powertrain

No mechanical changes have been made to this new variant and, therefore, a 1.5-litre mHawk engine. The motor, which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, generates maximum power and peak torque of 100 bhp and 260 Nm respectively. The limited edition, however, misses out on the Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD), which is specific to the N10 (O) variant and helps it in tackling rough roads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mahindra bolero mahindra & mahindra
mahindra bolero mahindra & mahindra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out