Mahindra Q2 results: Profit jumps 67% on strong SUV demand

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a 67% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its sport utility vehicles.

Mahindra benefited from strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) – which make up over one in two passenger vehicles sold in Asia's third largest economy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 'Scorpio' manufacturer reported a standalone profit after tax of 34.52 billion rupees ($413.88 million) in the September quarter, against 20.68 billion rupees a year before.

Mahindra benefited from strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) – which make up over one in two passenger vehicles sold in Asia's third largest economy.

Better availability of chips and a rise in production capacity helped Mahindra log record sales during the quarter, pushing its standalone revenue to a record 243.1 billion rupees.

Open bookings of SUVs stood at 286,000 as on Nov. 1, reflecting strong demand, the company said in a statement.

The rise in SUV sales more than offset a fall in sale of tractors – a segment that is more profitable than its auto counterpart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahindra's operating margin for the September quarter came in at 17.06%, compared with 16.01% a year before.

Shares of the company were down 2% at 1520.65 rupees at 0732 GMT.

($1 = 83.40

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!