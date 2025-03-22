Mahindra SUVs to get a price hike of up to 3% from April

Mahindra & Mahindra has declared that it will increase prices across its SUV and commercial vehicle lineup starting in April 2025. The increase will be up to three per cent. The company has cited rising input costs and escalating commodity prices, among other factors, as the reasons for this price adjustment. The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in 5-seater capacity whereas the Scorpio N offers 6 and 7-seater options.

Mahindra to rise SUV prices

The company noted that the magnitude of the price increase will differ among various SUVs and commercial vehicles, depending on the specific model and variant. Mahindra is following in the footsteps of other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Renault, Kia, Honda, and BMW, all of which have announced price increases for the upcoming financial year.

It is common for automakers to implement price hikes at the beginning of a new financial year. This will mark Mahindra's second price increase this year, following a previous adjustment in January. The price hike will impact all models in the brand's portfolio, including its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as the all-electric BE 6 and XEV 9e.

(Also read: Anurag Kashyap takes delivery of a new Mahindra XEV 9e. Here's what is special about the SUV)

Mahindra's SUV Portfolio

Mahindra offers a diverse range of SUVs, including the XUV 3XO, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, XUV700, and others. Recently, the company launched the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition, featuring an all-black design for its flagship model. Additionally, it had reduced prices on select variants of the XUV700 for March, but these prices are expected to rise again with the announced three per cent increase starting in April.

(Also read: Watch: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e showcase party mode like Tesla on Christmas)

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e deliveries begin in India

Mahindra has begun the delivery of its all-electric vehicles in the Indian market. The BE 6 and XEV 9e have generated significant excitement. Together, these electric SUVs have garnered a total of 30,179 bookings, amounting to ₹8,472 crores. The XEV 9e represents 56 per cent of the bookings, while the BE 6 accounts for 44 per cent.

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 has a maximum range of 535 km when equipped with a 59 kWh battery pack, whereas the version with a 79 kWh battery is said to extend the range to 682 km. In contrast, the XEV 9e is reported to achieve 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.