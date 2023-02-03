Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Mahindra to showcase new-gen electric SUVs in India. Check details

Mahindra to showcase new-gen electric SUVs in India. Check details

car bike
Published on Feb 03, 2023 02:13 PM IST

This is the first time that these cars are coming to India. In August last year, these were displayed in the UK.

Mahindra has announced the 'grand homecoming' of its 'born electric' SUVs (Image: Twitter/@born_electric)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced the date on which it will showcase its new-gen electric SUVs in India. According to the company, these will be displayed on February 10 in Hyderabad, at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival.

“The future begins now. Stay tuned for the grand homecoming of our born electric SUVs at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on 10th February 2023,” tweeted Mahindra Born Electric on Thursday.

The new ‘Born Electric’ is one of the two brands under which the homegrown manufacturer makes electric SUVs, the other being XUV. Also, the cars will be showcased in India for the first time; in August last year, these were displayed in the United Kingdom's Oxfordshire.

Mahindra electric SUVs

In the UK, Mahindra revealed these five electric SUVs: XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.08. Of these, the first four will debut between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.

These models are based on the INGLO EV platform. This is an electric skateboard platform, with wheels at the corners, and floorboard as the battery pack.

At present, the company has only one electric vehicle in India. The XUV400, which competes against Tata's Nexon EV, is offered in two variants, EC and EL, with a claimed driving range of 375 km and 456 km respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mahindra & mahindra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP