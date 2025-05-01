Mahindra XUV700 AX7 gets all-wheel drive. Here's how much it costs

Mahindra has silently added a new variant ot the XUV700 in the lineup. Because of this, owning an all-wheel drive XUV700 has become affordable because all-wheel drive is now available from AX7 onwards. Earlier, it was only available on the top-end AX7L variant. The new XUV700 AX7 AWD is priced at ₹23.04 lakh ex-showroom. Not only this, but the customers can also opt for the new Ebony Edition with the new AX7 AWD trim. The new variant of the XUV700 do not get any cosmetic changes.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD: Specs

There are no changes to the engine of the new variant. So, just like the AX7L AWD, the AX7 AWD is only available with a diesel engine. It is a 2.2-litre mHawk unit that it tuned for 182 bhp at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 450 Nm at 1,750 to 2,800 rpm. It comes mated to only a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD: Features

Over other variants, the AX7 trim is equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System, side airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, Intelli Control, automatic headlamps and wipers and driver drowsiness detection. Cosmetic changes done are 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leatherette steering wheel, seats and gear lever.

Other features that the brand has added are 6-way powered seat along with welcome retract, LED headlamps with Auto Booster, air purifier, steering mounted buttons, electric folding ORVMs, one touch driver window with smart close, dual-zone climate control and co-driver ergo lever.

Mahindra becomes fastest growing car brand in Africa

Mahindra has established itself as the fastest-growing automotive brand in South Africa, achieving an impressive 40 percent increase in monthly sales over the past year. In March, the Indian manufacturer set a new sales record by selling 2,253 units, marking the first time it exceeded the 2,000 sales milestone and significantly surpassing its previous record of 1,613 registrations. Furthermore, Mahindra reached an annual sales record of 15,088 vehicles for the financial year ending in March 2025. During this record-breaking period, Mahindra surpassed all its self-imposed targets.

For instance, in March, it achieved the highest monthly sales of SUVs at 1,000 units, the most bakkies ever sold in a single month at 1,256 units, and the largest number of Scorpio-N SUVs delivered in one month at 145 units. These accomplishments have propelled Mahindra to become the eighth-largest vehicle manufacturer in South Africa.

The company aims to sustain its growth in the region and has announced the establishment of a new manufacturing hub at the Dube Tradeport in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. This facility will replace the existing factory and is equipped with advanced assembly capabilities, allowing Mahindra to produce its range of pick-up trucks. The new plant has a production capacity exceeding 1,000 units per month, compared to the current facility's output of approximately 700 units. The brand offers models such as the XUV 3XO, Bolero pick-up truck, XUV700, and Scorpio N, in addition to various body forms of the Scorpio.