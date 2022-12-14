Mahindra's Scorpio top-selling mid-size SUV in November. Check details
Overall, as many as 20,945 units were sold across the segment in November, up 35% from same period last year.
Among mid-size SUVs, Mahindra's Scorpio was the top-selling car in November, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. As many as 6,455 Scorpio units got sold last month, up from 3,370 during the same period last year, the report said.
Overall, the mid-size SUV segment saw as many as 20,945 units being bought by customers in November, whereas 15,483 units were bought in November 2021, as per the report. Scorpio has a market share of more than 30% in the segment, it added.
Here are the details:
|Rank
|Model
|Company
|Units sold (November 2022)
|Units sold (November 2021)
|Change (Growth%)
|1.
|Scorpio
|Mahindra
|6,455
|3,370
|3,085 (91.54%)
|2.
|XUV 700
|Mahindra
|5,701
|3,207
|2,494 (77.77%)
|3.
|Alcazar
|Hyundai
|2,566
|2,453
|113 (4.60%)
|4.
|Harrier
|Tata
|2,119
|2,607
|-488 (-18.72%)
|5.
|Hector
|MG
|1,773
|1,210
|563 (46.53%)
|6.
|Safari
|Tata
|1,437
|1,424
|13 (0.91%)
|7.
|Compass
|Jeep
|550
|1,052
|-502 (-47.72%)
|8.
|Tucson
|Hyundai
|247
|108
|139 (128.70%)
|9.
|Tiguan
|Volkswagen
|76
|Launched in December 2021
|-
|10.
|C5 Aircross
|Citroen
|21
|52
|-31 (59.62%)
Mahindra Scorpio
Scorpio is powered by an all-aluminum GEN-2 mHawk engine, which generates maximum power output of 132 PS and peak torque of 300 Nm. It comes with a new, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector lamps with a new design, redesigned front bumper, C-shaped LED daytime running lights etc.
At present, the SUV has a starting cost of ₹11.99 lakh, which goes all the way to ₹18.83 lakh (both ex-showroom).