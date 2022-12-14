Mahindra's Scorpio top-selling mid-size SUV in November. Check details

Among mid-size SUVs, Mahindra's Scorpio was the top-selling car in November, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. As many as 6,455 Scorpio units got sold last month, up from 3,370 during the same period last year, the report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, the mid-size SUV segment saw as many as 20,945 units being bought by customers in November, whereas 15,483 units were bought in November 2021, as per the report. Scorpio has a market share of more than 30% in the segment, it added.

Here are the details:

Rank Model Company Units sold (November 2022) Units sold (November 2021) Change (Growth%) 1. Scorpio Mahindra 6,455 3,370 3,085 (91.54%) 2. XUV 700 Mahindra 5,701 3,207 2,494 (77.77%) 3. Alcazar Hyundai 2,566 2,453 113 (4.60%) 4. Harrier Tata 2,119 2,607 -488 (-18.72%) 5. Hector MG 1,773 1,210 563 (46.53%) 6. Safari Tata 1,437 1,424 13 (0.91%) 7. Compass Jeep 550 1,052 -502 (-47.72%) 8. Tucson Hyundai 247 108 139 (128.70%) 9. Tiguan Volkswagen 76 Launched in December 2021 - 10. C5 Aircross Citroen 21 52 -31 (59.62%)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahindra Scorpio

Scorpio is powered by an all-aluminum GEN-2 mHawk engine, which generates maximum power output of 132 PS and peak torque of 300 Nm. It comes with a new, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector lamps with a new design, redesigned front bumper, C-shaped LED daytime running lights etc.

At present, the SUV has a starting cost of ₹11.99 lakh, which goes all the way to ₹18.83 lakh (both ex-showroom).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON