Mahindra's Thar, which has 6 colour variants, to now come with just 4: Report

Mahindra's Thar SUV, which has six colour variants, will now be available in only four colours, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan has reported. According to the report, the Mumbai-headquartered automobile giant will no longer manufacture the off-road SUV in mystic copper and rocky beige variants. Therefore, Thar will now be available only in red rage, aqua marine, galaxy gray, and Napoli black colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Mahindra's electric SUV to be launched on September 6. Check price, features

However, the report did not mention the reason behind Mahindra's move to pull the two models.

Features and specifications of Mahindra Thar SUV

The Thar comes with two engine options, the 2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It also has a 6-speed manual transmission option, and a mileage of 15.2 kmpl.

The car has features such as tilt adjustable steering wheel, power window, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), central locking with remote flip key, plastic floor mats, drizzle-resistant infotainment screen, water and dust-resistant control switch etc.

Also Read | Mahindra Electric's Zor Grand: Key features of the ‘last-mile cargo solution’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vehicle's safety features include dual airbags, cruise control, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABD, EBD), and hill-hold and hill-descent controls.

Massive demand for Mahindra Thar

The report also says that currently, there's a waiting period of 9-10 months for Thar, i.e., if you book it today, the order will be handed over/delivered to you after 9-10 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON