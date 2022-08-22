Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Alto K10's prices revealed. Which car are you planning to buy?

Published on Aug 22, 2022 09:42 AM IST

Maruti Alto K10 is equipped with 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine which generates power of 65.7 horse power. It's five-speed AMT gearbox is available only with top-spec VXi and VXi+ trims.

Maruti Suzuki India   MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi at the launch of the new Alto K10, in New Delhi on August 18(PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled its brand new Alto K10. You can book this new-generational Alto car by paying 11,000. This car is being sold via Maruti Arena dealership, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.The Alto K10 STD MT variant costs 3.99 lakh while the LXi MT variant costs 4.82 lakh. The Alto K10 VXi MT is worth 4.99 lakh and VXi+MT is worth 5.33 lakh. You need to pay 5.49 lakh to buy VXi AT model while VXi+AT can be bought by paying 5.83 lakh. All the above are ex-showroom prices, the Live Hindustan report stated. ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki launches Swift S-CNG in India. Details hereMaruti Alto K10 is equipped with 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine which generates power of 65.7 horse power. It's five-speed AMT gearbox is available only with top-spec VXi and VXi+ trims.This new Alto car gives a mileage of 24.39 kilometres per litre on manual variant and 24.90 kilometres per litre on automatic variant. It is available in six monotone colour options including Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue and Sold White. The new Alto K10 is in direct competition with Renault Kwid, which costs anywhere between 4.64 lakh and 5.99 lakh. This new car is costlier than Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO ( 4.25 lakh- 5.99 lakh) and Alto 800 ( 3.39 lakh-5.03 lakh).

