Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variants of Baleno, XL6

In an expansion of its CNG lineup, Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the CNG variants of its Baleno and XL6 models. With this, these two have become the first cars from the company's Nexa range to get the CNG technology, which Maruti Suzuki has been offering in select cars since 2010.

In S-CNG, Baleno has been launched in Delta and Zeta variants, at a starting price of ₹8.28 lakh and ₹9.21 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively. For XL6, on the other hand, only the Zeta variant has been launched, and is priced at ₹12.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

This takes the total number of Maruti's CNG fitted cars to twelve. Alto, Eeco and WagonR were its first models to get the technology.

Meanwhile, the Baleno S-CNG produces 77.49 PS power and 98.5 Nm torque, while its XL6 counterpart generates 87.83 PS power and 121.5 Nm torque. Also, both can bought through Maruti Suzuki's Subscribe scheme, at a monthly subscription fee of ₹18,403 (Baleno S-CNG) and ₹30,421 (XL6 S-CNG).

While Baleno enjoys a commanding position in the hatchback market and is among the best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki, XL6 is a more premium version of the manufacturer's Ertiga, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that already has a CNG kit.

