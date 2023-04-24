Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx SUV at 7.46 lakh: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx SUV at 7.46 lakh: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Fronx will be offered in five variants, and the top-end variant has been priced at ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched its Fronx SUV, months after unveiling the model at January's Auto Expo in Delhi. Based on the automaker's Baleno car, Fronx has been given a starting price of 7.46 crore (ex-showroom), which goes up to 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV.

Customers can purchase the SUV from Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealership of cars.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variants and colours

The company is offering Fronx across five variants, and as many as eight colour schemes. The variants are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The colour options, meanwhile are Arctic White, Earthen Brown, Earthen Brown (with Bluish Black roof), Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Opulent Red (with Bluish Black Roof), Splendid Silver, and Splendid Silver (with Bluish Black roof).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Sigma 1.2 MT 7.46 lakh
Delta 1.2 MT 8.32 lakh
Delta 1.2 AMT 8.87 lakh
Delta+ 1.2 MT 8.72 lakh
Delta+ 1.2 AMT 9.27 lakh
Delta+ 1.0 MT 9.72 lakh
Zeta 1.0 MT 10.55 lakh
Zeta 1.0 AT 12.05 lakh
Alpha 1.0 MT 11.47 lakh
Alpha 1.0 AT 12.97 lakh
Alpha 1.0 MT dual-tone 11.63 lakh
Alpha 1.0 AT dual-tone 13.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine

It will be available in two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, and a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet unit.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

Fronx comes with features such as a head-up display unit, a 9-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter setup, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control, front footwell illumination, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety features

For passenger safety, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the SUV with features like a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill-hold assist, four airbags etc. The manufacturer also claims the model is based on the in-house HEARTECT platform, which gives the car a safe shell, as well as structural rigidity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki suv
maruti suzuki suv
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out