Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso S-CNG version in India. Check price, features

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki has launched another CNG car in India, the S-Presso S CNG. The carmaker claims that it will cover a distance of 32.73 kms per kg of CNG. The car has been certified by the Automative Research Association of India, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. Maruti S-Presso S CNG has been powered by a 1.0 litre dual het, dual VVT next generation series engine. Its engine generates a peak power of 41.7 kW on 5,300 RPM and a peak torque of 82.1 Nm on 3,400 RPM in CNG mode. S-Presso S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed AMT. It runs on manual transmission, the Live Hindustan report stated. Maruti S-Presso S-CNG is equipped with several high-end features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system connected to Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It has other features like digital instrument cluster, front power window, keyless entry, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, speed alert, anti-lock braking system etc. The CNG equipment is available in S-Presso LXi S-CNG and VXi S-CNG variants. Talking about costs, LXi S-CNG variant costs ₹5.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and VXi S-CNG variant costs ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). At present, Maruti Suzuki has the largest lineup of CNG-powered vehicles. With S-Presso, there are ten CNG vehicles in the Maruti lineup. All the CNG vehicles are equipped with interdependent electronic control units, intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harness for CNG systems, Hindustan Times automobile website Auto HT reported.

