Maruti Suzuki removes S-Cross from website, replaces with Grand Vitara

S-Cross, a crossover manufactured by Maruti Suzuki is no longer listed on the official website of the company's Nexa dealership, indicating that the automobile giant has pulled the plug on the car in India. Launched here in 2015, S-Cross was the first model to be retailed by Maruti Suzuki under the Nexa dealership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why has S-Cross been delisted?

As per HT Auto, Maruti Suzuki had already announced that Grand Vitara will replace S-Cross; the SUV arrived on September 26. And indeed, the Nexa line-up now features Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, as well as Grand Vitara.

In recent months, sales of this crossover declined significantly, the same HT Auto report further state, adding that not a single unit of this car was produced in July, August and September.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Initially, the model came with a 1.6-litre diesel engine, or DDIS 320, which was discontinued after 2017. It was available with a 1.3-litre engine as well, known popularly as DDIS 200. Until recently, S-Cross was being sold with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain, said HT Auto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has features such as a rain sensing viper, cruise control, LED headlamp, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail