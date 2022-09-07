Maruti Suzuki sold 5,852 units of Celerio last month, up from just 53 in August 2021: Report

As many as 5,852 units of Maruti Suzuki Celerio were sold last month, making it the twenty-third most purchased car in India in August, according to a report. However, as only 53 units of Celerio were sold in August 2021, the car registered a staggering year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10,942%. The list was topped by another Maruti Suzuki car, Baleno, with a rise in sales of nearly 18%.

In fact, the top 3 are all Maruti Suzuki cars, while four others, too, are in the top 10. Overall, the company has 11 cars out of the total twenty-five on the list.

Meanwhile, here are some key features of Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

(1.) In both the petrol and CNG segments, Celerio gives the maximum mileage. At 1 litre petrol, it gives a mileage of 26.68 km, while at 1 kg CNG, the corresponding figure is 35.60 km.

(2.) It has a 32 litre petrol tank, and a K10C DualJet petrol engine, which generates 66 hp power and 89 Nm torque. The engine is connected to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox.

(3.) The model has a '3D-sculpted' exterior, as well as a radiant front grill, sharp headlight unit and fog light casing. The 15-inch alloy wheels have been given a new design.

(4.) The interior has been made more spacious, and has, among other things, a 7-inch SmartPlay studio display, which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(5.) It comes with safety features including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist. The starting cost is ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

