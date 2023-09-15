Mercedes-Benz launches EQE luxury electric SUV in India at ₹1.39 crore
The car will be offered as a single variant, with the company also giving a 10-year warranty on the battery.
Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched its EQE electric SUV in India, with the model based on the in-house EVA platform.
The EQE, a luxury vehicle, will be positioned below the EQS in Mercedes' lineup; the German auto giant is also offering a 10-year battery warranty.
Price
The e-SUV comes with a price tag of ₹1.39 crore (all India; ex-showroom). This is however, a temporary price, which means that the company could raise it in the coming days.
Variants
The car is being offered as a lone variant, which the manufacturer has named ‘500 4MATIC.’
Features
The EQE has a 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard as standard. There are three screens on the dashboard: a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment unit, and a display for the front passenger.
Other features include haptic controls on the steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, electrically adjustable seats, nine airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), traction control, etc.
Powertrain
Power comes from two motors, with one placed on each axle. Also, there is a 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which, the automaker claims, gives the vehicle a range of 765 km on a single charge. Additionally, it zooms from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 210 kmph.
Rivals
In its segment, the EQE will take on the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and Jaguar I-Pace.